Junior Achievement of Arkansas to honor CEO of Walmart Inc., Pulaski Academy student and Arvest Bank at fundraising gala

Junior Achievement of Arkansas has announced who it will honor at its inaugural Hall of Fame Gala.

The honorees are Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc.; Arvest Bank for the Nelson Summit Award; and Fatima Majid of Pulaski Academy as Student of the Year.

The event -- set for May 9 at the Statehouse Convention Center, Governor Halls I and II, in Little Rock -- is designed to help pay for costs to nearly 20% of the students JA will reach during the school year.

A reception will begin with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

The event replaces the annual Legacy Award Business Luncheon as Junior Achievement's largest fundraiser of the year for 2024, said Andrew Faulkner, vice chairman, CEO and owner of Staley Technologies, the event's presenting sponsor.

Junior Achievement tries to help students through 12th grade develop the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices.

More information, contact Tonya Villines, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Arkansas, at tvillines@jaark.org.