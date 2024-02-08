Six people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County

Mark Overcash, 48, of 2142 Doe Run Drive in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Overcash was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

Joseph Cooper, 25, of 706 S. Main St. in Cave Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Cooper was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Geneva Tate, 49, of 9 W. Montgomery St. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Tate was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Amanda Daniels, 37, of 628 N. College St. No. 40 in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Daniels was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Michael Webster, 30, of 215 Kristy Lane in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Webster was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jacobsen Hitchfield, 20, of 1394 W. Sunset Ave., Room 138, in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Hitchfield was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.