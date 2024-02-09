How to find your polling place





Arkansans who want to vote in the March 5 preferential primary and nonpartisan general election need to know where to go to cast their vote, whether they vote on election day or go to the polls early.

Registered voters are assigned a precinct based on the residence listed on their voter registration, with the county election commission assigning polling sites in the precincts, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Voter identification cards will often list a precinct’s election-day polling place, but Arkansans can check a website operated by the secretary of state to check their registration and find their primary polling place. Voters also can view sample ballots for upcoming elections on the secretary of state’s website.

During the early voting period, which begins Tuesday Feb. 20, polling sites may be different than the one assigned in each precinct.

In many counties, residents can vote early at the county clerk’s office but sometimes additional early voting locations are set up. These locations will usually be listed on the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website along with hours of operation.

Voters who will be unavoidably absent from their polling site on election day or are too ill or physically disabled to vote may apply to vote absentee by filling out the form available on the Secretary of State’s website.



