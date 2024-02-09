Important Election Dates

Today at 12:18 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Poll worker Ron Dangerfield adjusts a voting sign that had fallen down outside the Pulaski County Regional Building on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Little Rock. Monday was the final day of early voting in the state. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

FEB. 20

Early voting begins for the preferential primary election. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday.

MARCH 4

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. for the preferential primary election. Deadline to apply to register to vote in the general primary election.

MARCH 5

Preferential primary election and nonpartisan general election. Annual school election (if held in March).Voting hours are TBD to TBD.

APRIL 2

General primary election. Annual school runoff election (if election was held in March).

OCT. 7

Deadline to apply to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election, nonpartisan runoff election and annual school election (if held in November).

OCT. 21

Early voting begins for Nov. 5 general election runoff. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting for the general election ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

NOV. 4

Deadline to apply to register to vote in the Dec. 3 general runoff election.

NOV. 5

General election, nonpartisan runoff election and annual school election (if held in November). Voting hours are TBD to TBD.

DEC. 3

General election runoff (county and municipal), or in case of a tie for certain state and township offices. Annual school election runoff, if election was held in November.

NOTE: Additional election information can be found online at the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office: www.sos.arkansas.gov