Important Election Dates

FEB. 20

Early voting begins for the preferential primary election. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday.

MARCH 4

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. for the preferential primary election. Deadline to apply to register to vote in the general primary election.

MARCH 5

Preferential primary election and nonpartisan general election. Annual school election (if held in March).Voting hours are TBD to TBD.

APRIL 2

General primary election. Annual school runoff election (if election was held in March).

OCT. 7

Deadline to apply to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election, nonpartisan runoff election and annual school election (if held in November).

OCT. 21

Early voting begins for Nov. 5 general election runoff. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting for the general election ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

NOV. 4

Deadline to apply to register to vote in the Dec. 3 general runoff election.

NOV. 5

General election, nonpartisan runoff election and annual school election (if held in November). Voting hours are TBD to TBD.

DEC. 3

General election runoff (county and municipal), or in case of a tie for certain state and township offices. Annual school election runoff, if election was held in November.

NOTE: Additional election information can be found online at the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office: www.sos.arkansas.gov



