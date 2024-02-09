TOOLS & TOYS: Honey Leather Kit and The Comfy Dream Big Blanket





Leather Honey Leather Care Kit

What's to love: Leather cleaner, leather conditioner and two microfiber cloths made to revive old leather items including shoes, purses, car interiors and furniture.

What does it do: The cleaner and conditioner are nontoxic. Use one of the cloths to clean and restore the leather and use the other to apply the conditioner that penetrates the leather to soften, protect and restore it. The company's website leatherhoney.com offers advice and videos on how to care for and clean different kinds of leather from leather jackets, white leather boots and exotic leathers such as ostrich. The kit sells for $43.99.

The Comfy Dream Big Blanket

What's to love: This blanket throw is so soft and -- well -- comfy.

What does it do: The 8-by-8-foot throw is big enough to share, whether snuggling with the kiddos or binge watching a television series with a friend. The blankets are made of polyester and are soft and fuzzy on both sides. They are machine washable on a gentle cycle using cold water, drying on low. They are available in pink, blue and gray and sell for $49.99. For more information visit thecomfy.com.



