What do I need to vote?

Arkansas voters will be required to verify their voter registration at their polling place for the March 5 preferential primary election and nonpartisan general election.

A voter can verify their voter registration by presenting a federal or state-issued document or an identification card that includes their name and a photograph.

If a voter fails to provide the required photo ID, the voter can cast a provisional ballot and will be allowed to provide a valid ID or documentation to their county clerk or election commission before noon on the Monday following the election for their vote to be counted.

Acceptable forms of ID include a document or a photo ID issued by the United States, the state of Arkansas or an accredited post-secondary educational institutional in Arkansas.

These forms of ID must include the voter’s name and a photo of the person to whom it was issued. The ID must not be expired more than four years before election day if the document provides an expiration date.

Forms of acceptable photo ID include but are not limited to:

• An Arkansas driver’s license.

• An Arkansas state ID.

• A concealed carry handgun license issued by the United States or Arkansas.

• A U.S. passport.

• An employee badge or ID document issued by the state of Arkansas or the federal government.

• A U.S. military ID document or veterans affairs ID (active or retired).

• An employee badge or student ID document from an accredited post-secondary educational institutional in Arkansas.

• A public assistance ID card issued by the United States or the state of Arkansas.

• A voter ID card that includes a photo issued by a county clerk.

Residents of long-term care or residential care facilities can use a form provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office and completed by the administrator of residential care facility attesting that the person is a resident.

Someone who is flagged as being a first-time voter can provide either a current ID or a utility bill, a bank statement, a government check, a paycheck or another government document that shows the name and address of the voter.



