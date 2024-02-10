High school basketball roundups

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 32, COSSATOT RIVER 22 Linley Garrett had 15 points for Booneville (11-13, 7-6 3A-4), which knocked off the league champions. Lexi Franklin tallied 11 points for the Lady Bearcats. Chelsea Carterby's 12 points paced Cossatot River (19-9, 11-3).

BROOKLAND 55, TRUMANN 29 Kinley Morris' 17 points bolstered Brookland (27-2, 16-0 4A-3). Burkeley Brewer eased in eight points for the Lady Bearcats.

BRYANT 65, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 48 Brilynn Findley had 21 points to lift Bryant (16-12, 4-5 6A-Central) past the Lady Gryphons. India Robinson scored 12 points, and Skylar Pearcy mustered up 10 points for the Lady Hornets.

CONWAY 73, LINK ACADEMY (MO.) 62 Emerie Bohanon canned four three-pointers and finished with 27 points as Conway (20-7) stepped out of conference and won. Alexis Cox ended with 21 points, and Samyah Jordan scored 13 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 46-32 at halftime.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 64, ROSE BUD 44 Brooklyn Pratt churned out 21 points to carry Conway Christian (15-10), which led 24-15 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Ramblers 24-13 in the third quarter. Ashlyn Kinsley had 12 points, Conley Gibson scored 10 points and Isabella Goss aided with eight points for the Lady Eagles.

COTTER 60, LEAD HILL 21 Kylee Chastain posted 20 points as Cotter (22-7) won its 14th straight game. Emma Jones had 12 points for the Lady Warriors.

FARMINGTON 67, GRAVETTE 31 Reese Shirey scored 17 points, and Zoey Bershers followed with 14 points to help Farmington (30-1, 14-0 4A-1) drill the Lady Lions. Marin Adams added 11 points for the Lady Cardinals. Dalacie Wishon finished with 14 points for Gravette (21-7, 11-3).

FAYETTEVILLE 50, HERITAGE 26 Syniah Coachman scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter as Fayetteville pulled away for a 6A-West Conference victory at Bulldog Arena. Fayetteville (19-7, 10-2) led 13-6 after the first quarter and 24-10 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady War Eagles 20-9 in the third to take a 44-19 lead going into the fourth. Maiesha Washington added 12 points for Fayetteville. Mya Doucoure led Heritage (10-16, 4-9) with 11 points.

GREENWOOD 84, HARRISON 38 Anna Trusty's 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals were plenty for Greenwood (20-4, 9-1 5A-West). Izzy Smith had 14 points, 8 assists and 4 steals, and Brooklyn Woolsey added 11 points, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Bulldogs.

IZARD COUNTY 69, SHIRLEY 43 Quinn Johnson popped in 28 points in a rout for Izard County (19-9). Makensie Yancey had 14 points, Olivia Spray scored 10 points and Tinley Bailey added eight points for the Lady Cougars.

MAMMOTH SPRING 45, RIVERSIDE 24 Brynn Washam had 14 points as Mammoth Spring (32-4) crushed the Lady Rebels. Molly Corbett added 12 points for the Lady Bears.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 64, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 37 Dessie McCarty put in 21 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (34-0), which ran its winning run to 38 games dating back to last year. A.J. Person had 18 points, all on three-pointers, and Marlee Raby chimed in with 11 points for the Lady Warhawks.

MOUNTAIN HOME 50, VAN BUREN 49 Jayla Yonkers ran up 12 points for Mountain Home (20-6, 9-1 5A-West) as it avoided an upset. Laykin Moore and Anna McCarn both scored 11 points for the Lady Bombers. Cam Schmidt had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Van Buren (16-10, 4-6).

OZARK CATHOLIC 54, OARK 21 Clara Marascotti hit a school-record six three-pointers and led Ozark Catholic to a victory over Oark. The Lady Griffins jumped out to an early 16-7 lead, then went on a 23-4 run for a 39-11 halftime cushion. Marascotti finished with 23 points for Ozark Catholic, which will be the top-seeded team in the 1A-1 West Conference Tournament next week at Decatur.

PULASKI ACADEMY 59, JOE T. ROBINSON 11 Randi Stewart collected 15 points, and Caroline Spurlock contributed 11 rebounds for Pulaski Academy (15-7, 9-2 4A-5) in a game that was called in the third quarter because of a tornado warning.

SALEM 59, SLOAN-HENDRIX 43 Marleigh Sellars powered home with 32 points in an impressive showing by Salem (22-6). Olivia Dockins added 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

VALLEY SPRINGS 55, GREEN FOREST 29 Macy Willis scored 14 of her game-high 29 points in the third quarter as Valley Springs earned a 3A-1 Conference victory over Green Forest. Willis helped Valley Springs go on a 19-2 run in the third quarter and turned a 28-18 halftime lead into a 47-20 cushion. Willis was the only Valley Springs player in double figures, while Alivia Norris had 13 and Kayla Lozano 10 for Green Forest.

BOYS

COSSATOT RIVER 75, BOONEVILLE 68 Dillon Loving supplied 22 points in a close victory for Cossatot River (19-8, 10-4 3A-4). Austin Bailey had 16 points, and both Henry Evans and Kody Bailey provided 13 points each for the Eagles. Dax Goff's 21 points spurred Booneville (14-7, 9-4). Noah Harrel scored 17 points, Colter Fisher came away with 14 points, and Cody Sum chipped in with 10 points for the Bearcats.

FARMINGTON 90, GRAVETTE 38 The Cardinals(28-2, 14-0) wrapped up an undefeated 4A-1 Conference title with a win against the Lions. Layne Taylor led Farmington with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Jaxon Berry added 22 points and 6 rebounds, while Sam Kirkman had 17 points. Zane Schulz led Gravette with 7 points.

FAYETTEVILLE 67, ROGERS HERITAGE 38 Derrick "DJ" Hudson drummed up 22 points as Fayetteville (23-3, 11-1 6A-West) rocked the War Eagles. Jaxon Jorgensen had 10 points, and Ornette Gaines collected nine points for the Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 58, CABOT 43 Daniel Culberson had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as Central (21-5, 6-2 6A-Central) derailed the Panthers. Clay Blair scored 13 points, and Annor Boateng tossed in 11 points for the Tigers.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 74, HEBER SPRINGS 60 Jeremy Randolph punched through with 25 points in a win for Hall (15-7, 10-4 4A-5). Landen Hill scored 18 points, and Derrick Johnson netted 14 points for the Warriors. Derrick Brown finished with 25 points for Heber Springs (5-18, 4-10).

MAMMOTH SPRING 73, RIVERSIDE 55 Garet O'Dell notched 29 points to spark Mammoth Spring (25-7). Caleb Michaels finished with 17 points, and Colton Boddie tallied 11 points for the Bears.

MARMADUKE 58, NEWPORT 54 John McAlister had 21 points, and A.J. Forkum delivered 16 points for Marmaduke (19-16), which picked up its most victories since 2008. Blake Gipson added 14 points in the win for the Greyhounds.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 75, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 72 Logan Loyd had 19 points, including 14 after halftime, to boost Mount Vernon-Enola (23-11). James Rodgers scored 16 points, and Wyatt Sanders corralled 14 points for the Warhawks. Cody Hoover also ended with nine points for Mount Vernon-Enola. Riley Whitehead led Buffalo Island Central (20-13) with 22 points. Jax Whitley scored 14 points, and both Nicholas Patterson and Leo Contreras tossed in 13 points apiece for the Mustangs.

OZARK CATHOLIC 66, OARK 18 Ozark Catholic outscored Oark 22-3 in the third quarter and pulled away for a nonconference victory over the Hornets. The outburst allowed the Griffins to turn an early nine-point lead into a 37-9 halftime cushion, then they added to that with a 16-2 run in the third quarter. Shep Newcomb had 13 points for Ozark Catholic, while Mason Gwinnip had seven for Oark.

VAN BUREN 58, MOUNTAIN HOME 46 Glavine McDonald put in 19 points and 11 rebounds to push Van Buren (19-7, 8-2 5A-West) over the Bombers. Jaxon Cazzell tallied 18 points for the Pointers. Braiden Dewey finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Mountain Home (18-8, 6-4). Blaine Tate notched nine points and nine rebounds.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 64, FRONTENAC, KAN. 46 Karolina Kiraga had 21 points as Providence Academy (21-4) won its eighth game in a row. Ava Maner added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Patriots.

BOYS

CORNING 79, SENATH-HORNERSFILLE (MO.) 70 Jayce Couch scored 30 points in a nonconference victory for Corning (19-9), which hit all 15 of its free-throw attempts. Roman Davis had 23 points, and Luke Blanchard added 10 points for the Bobcats.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 42, GOSPEL LIGHT 32 Gavin Owen ended with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 steals in a win for Trinity Christian (13-6). Aiden Cobb added 16 points, 7 assists and 6 steals for the Warriors.

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 73, TULSA CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 40 Parker Holman had 21 points to lead four Fayetteville Christian players in double figures as the Warriors rolled to a regional tournament victory over Cornerstone Christian. Fayetteville Christian (21-1) went on a 27-7 run in the second quarter and turned a four-point lead into a 44-19 halftime cushion. Davis Trantham added 18 for the Warriors, followed by Alex Pagliani with 14 and Justus Osbon with 12.