Indonesian hopefuls wrap up campaigns

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The three candidates in Indonesia's presidential election held their final campaign events in front of tens of thousands of people Saturday, four days before more than 200 million citizens cast their votes in the world's third-largest democracy.

The front-runner, former special forces Gen. Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, 36-year-old Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, held their final rally at a Jakarta stadium.

"On Feb. 14, we will all determine the future of our children and grandchildren. ... We strive to bring prosperity to all Indonesian people. We will continue what has been built by previous presidents," Subianto said.

While he is the oldest candidate, Subianto's running mate is the youngest -- though his selection provoked controversy as he is the son of the current president. They are pursuing youth support, with social media and video billboard campaigns featuring Pixar-style animated depictions of themselves. They're meant to soften the image of the gruff-talking former general, who has been accused of past human-rights abuses, which he has denied.

Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo are the other two candidates.

3 Dutch hikers found dead in Switzerland

BERLIN -- Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday.

The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement.

The 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son had set off on a hike Wednesday morning and had not been heard from since then. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 1,000 feet below a steep path.

The mother and daughter were on vacation in Switzerland while the son lived in the region, police said. The three victims were not identified by name, in line with Swiss privacy rules.

Man who killed Briton under surveillance

ROME -- A Rome court has ordered that the man convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher and freed three years ago be placed under "special surveillance" over abuse allegations by a former girlfriend, Italian media reported Friday.

The order came after the former girlfriend filed a complaint last summer against Rudy Guede, a 36-year-old Ivorian convicted of the Kercher murder. It followed a December restraining order barring Guede from being within 500 yards of the woman and forcing him to wear an electronic bracelet.

Under the new ruling, Guede will also be banned from having any contact with his former girlfriend, including via social media. She was not identified in the reports. La Presse news agency did not clarify the date of the order.

Guede will also have to inform police any time he leaves his city of residence, Viterbo, in central Italy, the ANSA news agency said.

Guede has denied all the allegations against him, according to reports. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kercher's murder in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after her American roommate, Amanda Knox, and Knox's then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion. Both were initially convicted, but Italy's highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Guede was originally convicted in a fast-track trial procedure. He has denied killing Kercher. He was freed in November 2021 after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence.

Revelry, speeches mark Lunar New Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With fireworks, feasts and red envelopes stuffed with cash for the kids, numerous Asian nations and overseas communities have welcomed Saturday the Lunar New Year.

It begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. The dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February as it is based on the cycles of the moon.

Festivities to mark the Year of the Dragon in Taiwan were marked by appearances by the incoming president, Lai Ching-te, and the speaker of the Legislature, Han Kuo-yu, who represents the opposition Nationalist Party that favors political unification with China.

In her address, President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan faced a continuing conflict between "freedom and democracy versus authoritarianism" that "not only affects geopolitical stability, but also impacts the restructuring of global supply chains."

"These past eight years, we have kept our promises and maintained the status quo. We have also shown our determination and strengthened our national defense," Tsai, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third four-year term, said in reference to the self-governing island democracy's close economic ties but fraught political relations with China.





