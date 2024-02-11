Madison Jean Stephens - Jacob Oneal Sutter

Madison Jean Stephens became the bride of Jacob Oneal Sutter at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Great Hall of the William Jefferson Clinton Presidential Center. Stephen Coburn officiated.

Parents of the bride are Lori and Dr. Jeffrey Carfagno of Little Rock and Joel Stephens of Louisville, Ky. She is the granddaughter of Debbie Queen of Apex, N.C.; Larry and Beverly Varnadoe of Eagle Lake, Fla.; Billy and Rita Stephens of Hawesville, Ky., and the late Deborah Crume.

The groom is the son of Pamela and Neal Sutter of Roland. His grandparents are Don Pfeifer of Little Rock, the late Nancy Pfeifer, the late Oneal Sutter and the late Linda Boswell.

Candles lined the windows and illuminated the ceremony aisle. Several large arrangements of white tulips in glass trumpet vases surrounded the altar. Music was by the Arkansas Capital String Quartet.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a full ivory ballgown with a strapless bodice. Her veil was fingertip-length and embellished with pearls. She carried a bouquet of blown long-stem ivory roses.

Elliott Stephens of Louisville, Ky., served as her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Anna Sutter of Little Rock and Sarah Sutter of Chapel Hill, N.C., sisters of the groom. They wore gold champagne satin dresses and carried small gathered bouquets of roses.

The father of the groom was best man. Groomsmen were Patrick Maddox of Washington and Daniel Maddox of Little Rock, both cousins of the groom. Guests were seated by Bart Carfagno and David Carfagno, both of Little Rock and brothers of the bride.

A reception, also at the Presidential Center, followed the ceremony. Clutches of ivory roses were centered on round guest tables and long guest tables were decorated with collections of single stems roses and tulips, crystal candlesticks and candelabras. A custom acrylic bar lined the back wall of the Great Hall with shelves holding displays of candles, cubes of white tulips and bud vases holding white tulips, roses and ranunculus. Music was by the Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux.

The bride graduated with high honors and bachelor's degrees in English and political science from Emory University. She graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia with a master's degree in journalism and was a member of Kappa Tau Alpha. She is an account manager at Stone Ward.

The groom graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. He is currently a law clerk for Circuit Judge Shawn Johnson but will soon be a lawyer with Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a wedding trip to St. Maarten.