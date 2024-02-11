Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general during the Trump administration. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press