LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather forecast for northern portion of Arkansas today





Part of Arkansas will experience a wintry mix from rain to snow Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will fall over two areas in particular: the Ozark and Boston Mountains in northern Arkansas and the highest peaks of the Ouachita Mountains in west-central Arkansas.

The northern tier of the state may be hit hardest with "periods of heavier snow possible," the National Weather Service said in a morning briefing.

"With the recent warm weather, snow will tend to accumulate faster on elevated surfaces, with slower snow accumulation rates on roadways due to melting," the weather service said. "Also, temperatures near the ground will be around or a little above freezing during the event."

Meteorologists predict one to three inches of snow, with four to six inches in some places of the state. In west Arkansas, up to an inch of snow is possible, they said.

The effect on travel is "expected to be mostly minor," the weather service said.

The bigger effect will be in areas of north Arkansas where more than a few inches of snow will pile up.

By afternoon or early evening, precipitation will taper off, the weather service said.

Some schools are delaying the start of classes, including those in the Eureka Springs School District, which is starting two hours later than usual.

Gentry, Huntsville and Pea Ridge school districts announced closures this morning due to the inclement weather.

According to the state Department of Transportation, some roads in Benton, Boone and Washington counties have some degree of slush this morning as temperatures hovered around 32 degrees, including:

Arkansas 59 from the Missouri state line to the Washington County line .

U.S. 71, Interstate 49 to the Missouri state line.

Arkansas 12, Regional Avenue (Northwest Arkansas' airport) to Arkansas 112.

U.S. 412, Oklahoma state line to the Washington County line.

Interstate 49, Washington County line to the Missouri state line.

U.S. 62, Interstate 49 to Arkansas 72 (in Garfield).

U.S. 62, Arkansas 72 (Garfield) to Arkansas 23 (Eureka Springs).

U.S. 65, Missouri state line to U.S. 62, Bear Creek Springs.



