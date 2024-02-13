Arkansas men's golf wins in Puerto Rico

The No. 8 University of Arkansas men’s golf team stayed hot for a second day in a row to run off with the title at the season-opening Palmas del Mar Collegiate on Tuesday morning in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

The Razorbacks shot an 8-under par in the final round on the 7,122-yard, par-72 Flamboyan Course to break out of a second-round tie with North Carolina-Greensboro and beat the tournament host by seven shots.

Arkansas put four players in the top 12. Sophomore John Daly II and senior John Driscoll tied for seventh at 8 under, while senior Jacob Skov Olesen tied for 11th at 6 under. Daly, Olesen and Arkansas junior Matthis Lefevre, who finished tied for 12th, were under par in all three rounds.

The Razorbacks’ winning score of 27 under tied for the eighth-best 54-hole result in program history. Arkansas took the title in its spring opener and claimed its second win of the school year along with the Blessings Collegiate.

“Getting this win is a great way to start the spring season,” Coach Brad McMakin said in UA release. “We felt good heading into the tournament. The qualifying rounds were very competitive which helped get this group ready mentally and physically.

“We didn’t putt great the first day, but overall our ball-striking was great and our length across the board is definitely a strength. I’m proud of these guys.”

Daly and Olesen both carded 3-under 69s Tuesday as the Razorbacks put all of their counting scores at par or better for the second consecutive day.

Driscoll was 2 under going into No. 18 before a double bogey knocked him back to even par for the day.

Lefevre had an interesting round with an opening eagle on the par-5 third hole, followed by 17 consecutive pars for a 2-under 70. Lefevre and Razorback junior Manuel Lozada, who was playing as an individual, tied at 5 under for the tournament. The Razorbacks’ non-counting score was by senior Christian Castillo, who also eagled No. 3 en route to a 74 and a tie for 48th at 3 over.

Michigan’s Hunter Thomson took home medalist honors at 15 under, followed by Mercer’s Tobias Johnson (-13) and UConn’s Tommy Dallahan (-11).

North Carolina Greensboro was second, followed by Kennesaw State (-19), Michigan (-16) and Rutgers (-14) in the top five.

The Razorbacks return to action on March 3-5 by serving as hosts for the 14th annual Cabo Collegiate at the Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.