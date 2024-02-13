Crash in Paragould kills woman, injures man

A crash in Paragould on Arkansas 135 killed one woman and injured a man on Monday afternoon, a crash report from state troopers said.

23-year-old Erica Edwards of Brookland, driving a 2008 Mazda south on Arkansas 135 around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, was killed when a 2011 Ford hydroplaned and struck the Mazda head on, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 45-year-old Paragould man, was injured in the crash, the report stated.

Troopers at the scene reported that it was raining and roads were wet at the time of the crash.

At least 46 people have died in crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.