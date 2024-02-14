Benton County prosecutor: Cash’s troubled childhood cited in jury’s sparing her from death sentence





BENTONVILLE -- Some jurors cited Shawna Cash's turbulent childhood as a reason for not recommending the death penalty, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson said.

Cash, 25, of Pine Bluff was sentenced Tuesday to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole for killing Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple.

The seven women and five men on the jury spared Cash from a death sentence.

Robinson spoke Wednesday morning at a press conference about the case.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren, after sentencing Cash to life imprisonment Tuesday, lifted a gag order he had issued for the case.

Robinson said the jury did a really good job, took its time and came up with a thoughtful and deliberate conclusion. He and Gabriel Stultz, deputy prosecutor, spoke with several jurors after the trial ended.

"It was a difficult decision to decide whether or not to send a 25-year-old woman to death," Robinson said. "We always knew that would be difficult."

Robinson said he had hoped for a different sentence, but he doesn't have any complaints about the jury's decision. He said he's proud of the jurors for giving an honest evaluation of the evidence and being fair to both sides.

Robinson said from his discussions with jurors, Cash's age played a big role in their decision, as did the facts of Cash's turbulent childhood. He said some jurors believed if Cash had been raised in a different environment, her life might have turned out differently.

The jury foreman declined to comment when he and another juror were leaving the building.

Robinson said the primary goal and objective was to convict Cash of capital murder and hold her accountable for Apple's murder.

"I felt very strongly that it was premeditated and deliberated murder on her part, and the jury agreed with that, and so I'm very happy that the jury was able to look at the facts and the law and come to that conclusion," Robinson said.

Robinson said Apple's family members have been incredibly gracious and understanding throughout the lengthy process. He said the family members were disappointed by the sentence but pleased with the capital murder verdict.

Robinson praised the response and work of the different law enforcement agencies involved in the case. He also wanted to recognize the people at the scene who rushed to Apple's side to help him and the two drivers who followed and chased Cash while giving dispatchers the directions to help police catch her.

"So I think also the amount of community involvement in this case speaks volumes to the kind of community we have in Bentonville, Benton County and Northwest Arkansas," Robinson said.

He said he did not know Apple, but was honored and humbled to fight for Apple.

Robinson said he never discussed with Apple's family whether they wanted to see any remorse from Cash or for her to ask them for forgiveness.

"I question how much it would mean at this point having seen the evidence, but I can't speak for them," Robinson said. "I think the lack of remorse is resounding and so no, they never specifically told me that, but in light of the evidence, I don't think they ever expected it."

Apple and Brian Stamps, then a Pea Ridge police officer, heard a dispatch about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stamps stopped his patrol vehicle behind the Jeep, and Apple stopped his car in front of the Jeep.

Cash hit Stamps' vehicle, then sped forward and hit Apple, who got caught under the vehicle. Stamps testified he fired four shots at the Jeep after seeing Apple underneath it.

Cash was later apprehended by a Bella Vista police officer after she crashed the Jeep and fled into the woods.

Elijah Andazola, 21, of Bentonville was a passenger in the Jeep with Cash. He is charged with accomplice to capital murder and fleeing. He previously pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin March 5.

Robinson said he could not comment much on Andazola's case.

"The facts are going to be very similar with the distinction that he's a passenger," Robinson said.

Benton County Justice of the Peace Brian Armas attended each day of the trial, and said he's pleased the jury found Cash guilty of capital murder. He believes it probably was the hardest process for the jury; they could have found Cash guilty of first or second degree murder instead.

He said he believes justice was served.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he had known Apple since 1996 when both men started their law enforcement careers. Holloway said he started as a police officer for the Lincoln Police Department around the same time Apple started as an officer in the Farmington Police Department.

Holloway said he started working for the Rogers Police Department in 1997, and Apple later started working for the Lowell Police Department. He said they would both be working midnight shifts and meet at the border and talk about working for smaller departments.

"He was always such a happy guy," Holloway said.

Holloway said he was on the murder scene that day and it was something he wish he did not have to see.

"It's my job to bring justice to everyone, but especially for someone I considered a close friend," Holloway said.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said he hadn't heard much response about the jury's verdict. He said he believes people know Cash deserved the death penalty but are happy she's serving a life sentence.

Hahn said he respects the jury's verdict and understands they had to make difficult decisions.

Stamps, who no longer works in law enforcement, testified at the trial. Hahn said Stamps told him he finally received some closure.

"For him, he's glad she's put away and can't hurt another officer again," Hahn said.

Hahn said he wanted people to know the type of police officer and person Apple was. He said Cash did not know Apple would have been the first person to help her in a different situation.

"He would have bought her gas," Hahn said. "He would have joked about her purple hair, but he would have been the first person to help her."

Cash is being kept at the Benton County Jail while she awaits transportation to the Arkansas Department of Correction.



