Fort Smith Southside High School cheer team wins national championship

FORT SMITH -- The Southside High School Maverick Cheer Team claimed first place at the Universal Cheer Association's National High School Cheerleading Championship on Sunday after three consecutive years participating in the event.

A news release from Fort Smith Public Schools states the championship was held in Orlando, Fla., and the team competed against 25 other teams in their division.

"Proud is an understatement," Coach Hannah Graham said. "These athletes have worked countless hours for this exact moment. I knew this was our year when they walked off that finals mat. They have truly built a legacy for Southside cheer."

Graham said the cheer team's juniors and seniors were especially determined and put in the work to have their third time be the charm that nabbed them the championship title.

"As a coach, my main goal for the team was to just go out there and do their best," Graham said. "We have high expectations for the athletes in and out of uniform."

The team previously ranked fourth place in 2020, third in 2022 and fifth place in 2023.

"Winning the national championship is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each Maverick cheer team member," the release states. "Their commitment to excellence extends beyond the routines, reflecting the values instilled by the coaching staff and the support of the Maverick community."