North Little Rock police investigating fatal shooting

North Little Rock police are investigating a fatal shooting near Summertree Drive, the department said Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 10:45 a.m., officers reported to 5600 Summertree Drive after reports that a subject had been shot, the department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending the notification of the next-of-kin, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

"Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and are conducting interviews," the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact the department's tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or contacting Detective Michael Gibbons by calling (501) 771-7149.