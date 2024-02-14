Off-duty Trumann police officer placed on leave after fatally shooting man

An off-duty Trumann police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a response to a domestic disturbance call resulted in a shooting that killed a man on Sunday, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a disturbance around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night at 61 County Road 506 in Monette, Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Wednesday morning.

"Officers were first notified of a disturbance that was domestic in nature and then later notified that shots were fired," he said.

Rolland said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and despite attempts and life-saving measures, he died.

The victim was identified as Steven Allen, 28, of Jonesboro, he said.

The Trumann police officer has been identified as 35-year-old Brett Williams, Rolland said. Police Chief Jon Redman said Wednesday that Williams was hired in December 2023.

"He's been placed on paid administrative leave and will be until after the investigation is over, and then our department will conduct a professional standards review to ensure he did not break any department policies," Redman said.

"Being placed on administrative leave is very standard," Rolland said. "It is standard for every officer-involved shooting, whether they were on or off-duty."

The chief deputy said that investigators with the Craighead County sheriff's office were working hard.

"They've been working nonstop day and night and when they're done, they will present the file to the prosecuting attorney," Rolland said.

There were other individuals at the residence during the time of the shooting, he added.

"I can't go into their involvement just yet, but most were witnesses," Rolland said.

The investigation is ongoing.