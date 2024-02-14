Westbound lane of I-40 near Jennette open after being blocked due to vehicle fire after crash involving police car, tractor-trailer

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Jennette are now open after being previously closed due to a vehicle fire after a crash involving a police car and a tractor-trailer, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The lanes reopened around 11 a.m., a tweet from the department said. The eastbound lanes remain blocked.

11:32 a.m. | Part of I-40 near Jennette blocked due to vehicle fire after crash involving police car, tractor-trailer

Parts of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Crittenden County are blocked due to a vehicle fire after a car accident involving a tractor-trailer and a police car, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning.

The accident is just over four miles west of West Memphis, near mile marker 267, according to a tweet from the department.

The tweet did not immediately identify which law enforcement entity the police car belonged to.

Traffic cameras in the area showed smoke covering both lanes of travel just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

An initial highway incident report said that there were no injuries.

Just before 10:30 a.m., an online IDriveArkansas travel map showed that traffic was backed up at least four miles in both lanes.

A call to the department was not immediately returned.



