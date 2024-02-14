Suspect arrested in Jonesboro shooting

A man has been arrested after an early shooting in Jonesboro that injured one, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Sally Smith, a spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department, said that officers responded to a report of a shooting incident around 7:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of Johnson Avenue.

At the scene, police located a victim inside a vehicle that was taken to a local hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injury, Smith said.

"The victim was treated at the hospital and released," she said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

31-year-old Marquawn Fletcher was arrested in connection with the incident after witnesses provided information and a description of a suspect, Smith said.

She said that Fletcher was facing charges of first-degree battery and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Fletcher is currently held in Craighead County jail, Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing.