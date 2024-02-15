FYI Calendar: Turtle Island Quartet performs Feb. 20 at UA in Fayetteville

What do YOU want to do? There are so many opportunities here!

Go To The Dance

DanceChance 3.2 -- Featuring choreography by Brittany Paul, Sarah Webb, Allison Wheeler and Jessica Znidarsic, 6 p.m. Feb. 17, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $10. nwamovementhub.com.

__

Take The Kids

"Dinosaur World Live" -- With some very large puppets, 4 & 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Skokos Performing Arts Center, 103 E. Main St. in Alma. $20-$38 skokospac.org, 632-2129.

__

Hear It Here

SoNA: "Defying Expectations" -- With music by Farrenc, Milhaud and Bruch, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$61. sonamusic.org. Ticketholders are also invited to arrive early at 6:30 p.m. for Creative Conversations with SoNA Music Director Paul Haas.

__

Make Time For Theater

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17 & Feb. 21-24; 2 p.m. Feb. 18 & 25, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night; $15 all other shows. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"The Glass Menagerie" -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16; 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Berry Performing Arts Center on the campus of John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

__

Feel The Love

Galentine's Sugar and Spice Soiree -- An adult-themed cookie decorating class, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Arts on Main in Van Buren. Tickets are $40 each. The class is led by Charity Preston, from Mum's Sweet Treats & Doggie Delectables, who will teach basic and advanced cookie decorating skills. More information at artsonmainvb.com.

Traffic Light Party -- Starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Nomad's West End. Party goers should wear red if taken, yellow/gold if it's complicated and green if they're single. More information on social media.

Valentine's Day Dinner -- With a locally sourced, four-course meal handcrafted by executive Chef Tim Ordway, Feb. 16-17 at Crystal Bridges Museum. Check out crystalbridges.org for more prices, times and more information.

Sweetheart Swing Dance -- 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Tables for eight are available. Jerry from Dance and Swing will lead dance lessons. More information at arkansasairandmilitary.com.

__

Eat & Drink

Soup Sunday -- With soup, live music and an auction, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Rogers Convention Center. $10-$75. Benefits Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families. aradvocates.org.

Empty Bowls -- A community soup dinner, complete with handmade bowl, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $7-$15 at the door. A fundraiser for Community Services Clearing House "Meals for Kids" program. artsonmainvbcom.

__

See The World

Devil's Den Civilian Conservation Corps -- With Tim Scott, assistant superintendent of Devil's Den State Park, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Zoom. Free. Sign up at shilohmuseum.org.

International Fly Fishing Film Festival -- 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Meteor Guitar Gallery in downtown Bentonville. $20. Hosted by the Arkansas Chapter of Trout Unlimited. flyfilmfest.com.

__

View Some Art

"Hanging By A Thread" -- A fiber arts exhibit featuring work by Cate McCoy, Fawn Wonsower-Potter, Laurie Foster, Jessica Robin, Amber Imrie, Melspace Creative, Kim Seaberg, Jane Hartfield, Ann Naumann, Gina Gallina, Donna Mulhollan, Scott Mashburn, Sally Ball, Sona Gardner, Tina Oppenheimer, Teresa Schlabach, Jaquita Ball and Cory Perry, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays until March 2, Fenix Arts in Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Free. fenixarts.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com