Game time changed for Arkansas baseball season opener

FAYETTEVILLE — First pitch for Arkansas’ baseball season opener against James Madison on Friday has been moved ahead one hour to 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The move was made due to cold weather in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening. By beginning the game one hour earlier, the game is more likely to end before dark.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop in Fayetteville on Friday after rain pushes through the area early in the day. The high temperature is forecast at 57 degrees in the morning, but 44 degrees in the afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s.

Start times remain the same for the other three games in the series. The teams are scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and Monday at noon.

Arkansas is ranked fourth in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll.