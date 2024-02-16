Camden man dies, 2 more people hurt in U.S. 278 collision

One person died and two more were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision on U.S. 278 west of Locust Bayou in Calhoun County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jacob Farley, 26, of Camden died around 3:50 p.m. when the 2010 Jeep Patriot he was driving west on the highway crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Ford Econoline van head-on, according to the report.

The driver of the van, 53-year-old Denise Thompson of Camden, and a passenger, 22-year-old Demetrius Moore, also of Camden, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.