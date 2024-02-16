TOOLS & TOYS: BreathableBaby Portable Sleeper and Bloom & Rise Boxes





B reathableBaby Portable Sleeper

What's to love: Great for the family on the go or just to keep the new baby nearby.

What does it do: The sleeper is a bit bigger than a typical bassinet and is for ages newborn to 6 months. The sleeper has a waterproof mattress and mesh sides allowing for air flow. It's made of sustainable New Zealand pine and painted with nontoxic paint that the company says it has been "tested by third party-accredited labs to meet or exceed applicable safety standards." The sleeper is 27-inches high, 39-inches long and 27-inches wide. It folds flat for easy storage and travel. It's available in white or beech and sells for $238.99. Visit breathablebaby.com for more information.

Bloom & Rise Boxes

What's to love: This company offers a variety of ways to help a new mother including self care, help with nursing and nurturing the new baby. It offers one-time gift boxes or yearly subscriptions.

What does it do: The new mom can practice self care with the one-time Bloom Postpartum Box that includes nutritious snacks, bath soak, a book offering guidance and an item to promote healing and health. The box is $75. It also offers the Rise Mom & Baby Subscription box for $120 every three months. It includes nutritional, fun and educational items for the mom and developmentally appropriate toys and books for the baby. There are also boxes with items for the nursing mother and one for the new baby's siblings. For more information visit bloom-and-rise.com.



