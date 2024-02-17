5th suspect arrested in October fatal shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Friday arrested a fifth person facing a murder charge in the October slaying of a 15-year-old, a social media post states.

Courtney Hood, 24, of Little Rock is the oldest of the five suspects arrested in the Oct. 14 killing of Davin Holmes, 15, near 1109 Washington St. Hood was 23 at the time of the shooting.

A second 15-year-old was injured in the shooting, police said. The victims fled the scene in a vehicle and made contact with police in front of the nearby 12th Street Station.

Hood faces a capital murder charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday, an online inmate roster showed.

Previously, police arrested Bryant Thompson Jr., 23, Taquan Porter-Baker, 22, Markeise Murphy, 19, and Charles Gantt III, 16, in connection to Holmes' killing.

All four of them face charges of capital murder, criminal attempt and two counts each of committing a terroristic act by firing a gun from a vehicle, court records show.