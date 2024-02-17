Math, science, art camps offered

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts is now accepting applications for Summer@ASMSA camps.

The five one-week camps to be held June 9 -14 in Hot Springs.

They are free for current eighth- and ninth-grade students in all Arkansas schools as well as seventh graders participating in the ASMSA talent identification program.

Application deadline is Wednesday, May 1.

The camps are:

Environmental Science and Biotechnology -- Campers will participate in hands-on, in-lab biological experiments like DNA barcoding and making glowing bacteria as well as environmental field activities such as stream water quality analysis and a visit to a quartz mine in the Ouachita Mountains.

Engineering Camp -- Participants will learn all types of engineering, from nuclear to electrical. Campers will learn how to solder, use engineering design methods and more.

Anime! Origami! Hiragana! -- Participants in this Japanese language and culture camp will learn the basics of Japanese language and culture including how to introduce themselves, make Japanese food, and count yen while exploring some of the cultural norms and unique aspects of Japanese society.

Studio Art Camp -- Campers will engage in different artistic processes including observational drawing, collage, painting, and ceramics.

Ignite Camp -- Campers will discover a little bit of everything ASMSA has to offer through hands-on activities in multiple content areas while meeting a variety of ASMSA faculty and staff.

All camp activities -- including tuition, housing, meals and class supplies -- are free for participants.

Housing and meals will be provided in ASMSA's Student Center, where nightly activities will be planned by members of the school's Residential Life staff.

To apply for Summer@ASMSA, visit https://asmsa.me/summeratasmsa24. For more information, email outreach@asmsa.org, call (501) 622-5116 or visit www.asmsa.org/outreach/summer-at-asmsa/.