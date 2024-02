A man wanted on a Sherwood murder charge surrendered to police on Saturday, a social media post from the department states.

Darien Bennett, 19, turned himself in to police and will face a capital murder charge in a Feb. 1 shooting that left one person dead in the 8500 block of East Woodruff Avenue, authorities said. Bennett was being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail.

Police had not identified the victim in that killing as of Saturday.