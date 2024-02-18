Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Feb. 18, 2024

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Feb. 18, 2024. I'm Alex Thomas — Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — with your look at national politics and the Arkansans influencing the discussions.

The U.S. Senate approved its $95.3 billion security package last Tuesday. The legislation includes billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and the United States' partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Arkansas' U.S. senators were split on the matter.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., supported passage, describing the measure as the first step in ensuring the United States continues to deliver "strong, reliable and resolute American leadership" worldwide.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., opposed the bill. The senator from Little Rock criticized the legislation for its lack of language addressing border security and some funding directed toward non-defense needs.

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., emphasized the importance of the United States' support for Ukraine in an interview with the Democrat-Gazette.

Hill, of Little Rock, was part of a bipartisan House delegation that traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the country's ongoing war against Russia.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appeared before the House Agriculture Committee for a hearing, during which the secretary faced questions regarding issues facing agricultural producers.

One committee member — Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark. — used the hearing to ask industry-related questions, including one point pertaining to temporary labor.

