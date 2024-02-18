Kim Cole, sheriff in Mason County, Mich., said she encourages "parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of online chatting and the sharing of information over the internet" after a 21-year-old Tennessee man tried to enroll at a high school after meeting a minor online.

Harafa Abdi, 41, of Minneapolis, was charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to ISIS and conspiring to receive and receiving military-type training from ISIS in Somalia, federal prosecutors said.

Alexandre Ansari, who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out, was awarded $10 million after a jury said his constitutional rights were violated by a Detroit police detective who concealed evidence in the fatal shooting.

James Posey and J.W. Matt Hennessee, leaders of the Portland chapter of the NAACP, said in a written statement they were looking to leadership from KGW-TV "to immediately provide clarity on how and why" the station displayed an image from the 1950s that depicted children throwing balls toward a sign showing a racial slur.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 51, of Horsham, Pa., was convicted of strangling her 11-year-old son with a belt at their home last year and then went to Cape May, N.J., where she drove her SUV into the ocean.

Shunichi Hazemoto, 66, won the weight division at an annual Sakurajima daikon radish contest held at the foot of the vegetable's namesake volcano in Kagoshima City by entering a 66-pound radish.

Greg Reilly, southeast marine campaigner for International Fund for Animal Welfare, said, "Lawmakers need to get out of the way and let the [National Oceanic and Atmospheric] administration finalize the amended vessel speed rule," after a North Atlantic right whale was found dead in Georgia.

Scott Langford, director of Sumner County Schools in Tennessee, said administrators and first responders "acted quickly and our students are safe" after a science experiment gone wrong.

Alexander Giannakakis, 37, a former security worker at a U.S. Embassy whose brother is suspected in four arsons involving Jewish institutions in the Boston area, pleaded innocent to several federal charges that he obstructed the investigation.