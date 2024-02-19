Arkansas man arrested after spending 2 minutes in U.S. Capitol during riot





A seventh Arkansas man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot.

Daniel Hatcher was arrested on Feb. 13 in Little Rock.

Hatcher told the FBI he spent 45 to 60 seconds inside the Capitol building, where he asked a hunting buddy to take his picture standing near a line of riot police.

Hatcher said he told the police, "I hope no harm comes to you," according to a "statement of facts" filed in the case by the FBI.

According to a search warrant included in court documents sent from the District of Columbia to Arkansas Eastern District federal court, Hatcher is 66 years old and his last known address is in Searcy.

Surveillance footage indicates that he actually spent about two minutes inside the Capitol, according to the statement of facts.

Hatcher was arrested more than three years after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

On the day of his arrest, Hatcher appeared before Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney in federal court in Little Rock, and the case was unsealed that day.

"The defendant waived the Identity Hearing and Probable Cause Hearing," according to the court docket. "The government did not request detention."

One of the conditions of his release is "Stay away from D.C. unless for court, pretrial or consultation with attorney."

A public defender was appointed for Hatcher, but he plans to hire his own attorney, according to the court docket.

The arrest warrant and criminal complaint -- which was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia -- states that Hatcher was charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The court filings don't indicate that Hatcher has entered a plea yet in the case. They also don't provide his age or middle name.

Hatcher told the FBI that he flew to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, with two "hunting buddies" from Texas -- brothers Nathan Mackie and Brandon Mackie.

They stayed at an Airbnb and walked to the U.S. Capitol after a rally at The Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, where former President Donald Trump spoke.

"Hatcher stated that although he saw some tear gas, the majority of the individuals at the Capitol were 'peaceful,'" according to the statement of facts. "He admitted to going inside the Capitol building."

Hatcher told the FBI that there was a photograph of him on the front page of the Washington Post.

"The FBI asked Hatcher to save a copy of that photograph," according to the statement of facts.

After an initial telephone interview on Jan. 13, 2021, the FBI interviewed Hatcher in person two days later at his attorney's office.

During the in-person interview, Hatcher told the FBI that he heard about the rally through the Mackie brothers, and they invited Hatcher to stay with them at an Airbnb they had booked.

The Mackie brothers were both arrested in Texas on Feb. 13 and have also been charged in the case.

According to the statement of facts, the three men were identified from Capitol surveillance footage and open-source video.

The FBI showed Hatcher an image that he identified as himself climbing a wall leading to the northwest terrace of the Capitol.

"He further explained that he climbed to the top of the wall, but then climbed back down," according to the statement of facts. "He said that he then used the stairs to go up to the landing area just outside the Capitol entrance."

"When asked if he entered the Capitol building, Hatcher briefly stepped out of the room with his attorney," according to the FBI. "He returned and admitted that he entered the Capitol building, stating that a woman told the crowd, 'they're letting people take a tour of the entrance hallway.' Hatcher stated that he entered the building through a broken door."

Surveillance footage indicated the three men entered the Capitol building "through a broken window near the Senate Wing Doors, adjacent to the Northwest Terrace of the Capitol building, at 3:12 p.m.," according to the statement of facts. "The three men remained in the area for approximately two minutes. [Closed-circuit television] footage shows that they exited through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 3:14 p.m."

Hatcher and the two Mackies are scheduled to appear via teleconference on Feb. 27 before Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather of the District of Columbia federal court.

Two Arkansans -- Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette and Peter Francis Stager of Conway -- are currently serving prison time for Capitol riot felony convictions. Three other Arkansans pleaded guilty to only misdemeanor charges: Jon Thomas Mott of Yellville, Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs, and Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville.

Nathan Earl Hughes of Bentonville has been charged in connection with the Capitol riot and is scheduled for trial beginning July 15 in Washington.

