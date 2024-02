Arkansas Republican primary list - contested races

The following is a list of Arkansas' contested Republican primary races for federal and state offices. The preferential primary election is March 5. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20.

U.S. HOUSE

DISTRICT 3

Clint Penzo

Rep. Steve Womack





ARKANSAS SENATE

DISTRICT 3

Sen. Steve Crowell

Mark Silvey





DISTRICT 19

Tommy Wayne Wagner, Jr.

Sen. David Wallace





ARKANSAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 4

Tink Albright

Jason Nazarenko





DISTRICT 14

Nick Burkes

Joshua Hagan





DISTRICT 17

Jeremy Criner

Randy Torres





DISTRICT 24

Ty Bates

Brad Hall





DISTRICT 27

Timmy Reid

Rep. Steven Walker





DISTRICT 30

Rep. Fran Cavenaugh

Coty W. Powers





DISTRICT 32

Rep. Jack Ladyman

Brandt Smith





DISTRICT 35

Robert Thorne Jr.

Gary Tobar





DISTRICT 41

Alyssa Brown

Jerry Holmes





DISTRICT 88