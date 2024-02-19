In the News

Donald "Doc" Bennett, 83,and Edward Binert, 55, were arrested in connection with a string of seven bank heists between June 2023 and this month that stretched across six different suburbs of Chicago.

Todd Michael Schutlz, the 37-year-old boyfriend of "American Psycho" author Bret Easton Ellis, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and placed in Los Angeles County's Twin Towers jail.

Sasha McCoy, a 27-year-old Washington, D.C., mother, was charged with first-degree murder in the 2022 death of her 3-year-old daughter after authorities said the girl had ingested McCoy's Percocet that was laced with fentanyl and left on the bed where the child was napping.

Richard Plaud, a 47-year-old from western France, was awarded the record for world's tallest matchstick sculpture with a 23½-foot-tall model of the Eiffel Tower after initially losing it because Guiness World Records ruled he had used matchsticks that were not commercially available before reversing its decision.

Les Moonves, former CBS chief executive and president, agreed to pay an $11,250 fine to settle a complaint accusing him of interfering with the police investigation of a sexual assault case, according to documents released by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission.

Nicole McClure, an Olympia, Wash., native, filed a lawsuit against state police after she was originally arrested for driving under the influence before it became clear that she needed medical attention, leading to the discovery of a brain bleed that left her too impaired to work or care for herself.