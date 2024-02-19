The following is a list of contested Arkansas judicial races, including the Arkansas Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, prosecuting attorney, and lower-court judges. Judicial races in Arkansas are nonpartisan. The election is March 5. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT
CHIEF JUSTICE POSITION 1
- Justice Karen Baker
- Jay Martin
- Justice Barbara Womack Webb
- Justice Rhonda Wood
ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POSITION 2
- Justice Courtney Hudson
- Judge Carlton D. Jones
COURT OF APPEALS
DISTRICT 6 POSITION 1
- Pam Hathaway
- Molly McNulty
- Judge Casey Tucker
CIRCUIT JUDGE
DISTRICT 2 DIVISION 4 AT-LARGE
- Doug Brimhall
- Curtis Walker, Jr.
DISTRICT 6 DIVISION 17 SUBDISTRICT 6.2
- Robert Cortinez
- Brent Eubanks
- Brooke-Augusta Ware
DISTRICT JUDGE
DISTRICT 2 DIVISION 1
- Taylor Samples
- Mark N. Scalise
DISTRICT 4
- Wes Bradford
- Phillip Moon
DISTRICT 5
- Rinda Baker
- Arron Edwards
- Lena Pinkerton
DISTRICT 6
- Judge Amy Grimes
- Jim O’Hern
- Judge Sam Terry
- Judge Michael Wagoner
DISTRICT 8
- Carol Collins
- Deidre Luker
DISTRICT 9 DIVISION 1
- Judge Chris Carnahan
- Evan David Hogue
DISTRICT 9 DIVISION 2
- David Hogue
- Lorie Mason Jordan
- Phil Murphy
- Landon Sanders
DISTRICT 16 DIVISION 1
- Judge B. Park Eldridge Jr.
- Judge J. Baxter Sharp III
DISTRICT 18
- Judge Shannon Langston
- Judge Catherine Palmer Dean
DISTRICT 21
- Tyler Ginn
- Tiarra Tanner
DISTRICT 22
- Judge Jason Carter
- Andre K. Valley
DISTRICT 23 DIVISION 1
- Judge Eric R. Kennedy
- Chris O’Neill
DISTRICT 23 DIVISION 2
- Judge Mark Derrick
- Justin Mercer
DISTRICT 29 DIVISION 2
- John L. Kearney
- Efrem B. Neely
DISTRICT 31
- Beth Burgess
- Judge Milas “Butch” Hale III
- Judge Paula Juels Jones
- Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch
DISTRICT 31 LITTLE ROCK 1
- Jill Kamps
- Judge Mackie Pierce
DISTRICT 31 LITTLE ROCK 2
- Robert E. Tellez
- Judge Herbert Wright
DISTRICT 38
- Bryce Allen Montgomery
- Dana Stone
- Angi Taylor
- Ashley Tolleson Moritz
DISTRICT 40
- Judge Randy L. Hill
- Greg Vardaman
DISTRICT 41 DIVISION 2
- Kara Petro
- Tylar Tapp
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
DISTRICT 19-WEST
- Sarah Phillips
- Bryan Sexton