List of contested Arkansas judicial races

Today at 1:21 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

The following is a list of contested Arkansas judicial races, including the Arkansas Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, prosecuting attorney, and lower-court judges. Judicial races in Arkansas are nonpartisan. The election is March 5. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

CHIEF JUSTICE POSITION 1

  • Justice Karen Baker
  • Jay Martin
  • Justice Barbara Womack Webb
  • Justice Rhonda Wood


ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POSITION 2

  • Justice Courtney Hudson
  • Judge Carlton D. Jones


COURT OF APPEALS

DISTRICT 6 POSITION 1

  • Pam Hathaway
  • Molly McNulty
  • Judge Casey Tucker


CIRCUIT JUDGE

DISTRICT 2 DIVISION 4 AT-LARGE

  • Doug Brimhall
  • Curtis Walker, Jr.


DISTRICT 6 DIVISION 17 SUBDISTRICT 6.2

  • Robert Cortinez
  • Brent Eubanks
  • Brooke-Augusta Ware


DISTRICT JUDGE

DISTRICT 2 DIVISION 1

  • Taylor Samples
  • Mark N. Scalise


DISTRICT 4

  • Wes Bradford
  • Phillip Moon


DISTRICT 5

  • Rinda Baker
  • Arron Edwards
  • Lena Pinkerton


DISTRICT 6

  • Judge Amy Grimes
  • Jim O’Hern
  • Judge Sam Terry
  • Judge Michael Wagoner


DISTRICT 8

  • Carol Collins
  • Deidre Luker


DISTRICT 9 DIVISION 1

  • Judge Chris Carnahan
  • Evan David Hogue


DISTRICT 9 DIVISION 2

  • David Hogue
  • Lorie Mason Jordan
  • Phil Murphy
  • Landon Sanders


DISTRICT 16 DIVISION 1

  • Judge B. Park Eldridge Jr.
  • Judge J. Baxter Sharp III


DISTRICT 18

  • Judge Shannon Langston
  • Judge Catherine Palmer Dean


DISTRICT 21

  • Tyler Ginn
  • Tiarra Tanner


DISTRICT 22

  • Judge Jason Carter
  • Andre K. Valley


DISTRICT 23 DIVISION 1

  • Judge Eric R. Kennedy
  • Chris O’Neill


DISTRICT 23 DIVISION 2

  • Judge Mark Derrick
  • Justin Mercer


DISTRICT 29 DIVISION 2

  • John L. Kearney
  • Efrem B. Neely


DISTRICT 31

  • Beth Burgess
  • Judge Milas “Butch” Hale III
  • Judge Paula Juels Jones
  • Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch


DISTRICT 31 LITTLE ROCK 1

  • Jill Kamps
  • Judge Mackie Pierce


DISTRICT 31 LITTLE ROCK 2

  • Robert E. Tellez
  • Judge Herbert Wright


DISTRICT 38

  • Bryce Allen Montgomery
  • Dana Stone
  • Angi Taylor
  • Ashley Tolleson Moritz


DISTRICT 40

  • Judge Randy L. Hill
  • Greg Vardaman


DISTRICT 41 DIVISION 2

  • Kara Petro
  • Tylar Tapp


PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

DISTRICT 19-WEST

  • Sarah Phillips
  • Bryan Sexton