The following is a list of contested Arkansas judicial races, including the Arkansas Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, prosecuting attorney, and lower-court judges. Judicial races in Arkansas are nonpartisan. The election is March 5. Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

CHIEF JUSTICE POSITION 1

Justice Karen Baker

Jay Martin

Justice Barbara Womack Webb

Justice Rhonda Wood





ASSOCIATE JUSTICE POSITION 2

Justice Courtney Hudson

Judge Carlton D. Jones





COURT OF APPEALS

DISTRICT 6 POSITION 1

Pam Hathaway

Molly McNulty

Judge Casey Tucker





CIRCUIT JUDGE

DISTRICT 2 DIVISION 4 AT-LARGE

Doug Brimhall

Curtis Walker, Jr.





DISTRICT 6 DIVISION 17 SUBDISTRICT 6.2

Robert Cortinez

Brent Eubanks

Brooke-Augusta Ware





DISTRICT JUDGE

DISTRICT 2 DIVISION 1

Taylor Samples

Mark N. Scalise





DISTRICT 4

Wes Bradford

Phillip Moon





DISTRICT 5

Rinda Baker

Arron Edwards

Lena Pinkerton





DISTRICT 6

Judge Amy Grimes

Jim O’Hern

Judge Sam Terry

Judge Michael Wagoner





DISTRICT 8

Carol Collins

Deidre Luker





DISTRICT 9 DIVISION 1

Judge Chris Carnahan

Evan David Hogue





DISTRICT 9 DIVISION 2

David Hogue

Lorie Mason Jordan

Phil Murphy

Landon Sanders





DISTRICT 16 DIVISION 1

Judge B. Park Eldridge Jr.

Judge J. Baxter Sharp III





DISTRICT 18

Judge Shannon Langston

Judge Catherine Palmer Dean





DISTRICT 21

Tyler Ginn

Tiarra Tanner





DISTRICT 22

Judge Jason Carter

Andre K. Valley





DISTRICT 23 DIVISION 1

Judge Eric R. Kennedy

Chris O’Neill





DISTRICT 23 DIVISION 2

Judge Mark Derrick

Justin Mercer





DISTRICT 29 DIVISION 2

John L. Kearney

Efrem B. Neely





DISTRICT 31

Beth Burgess

Judge Milas “Butch” Hale III

Judge Paula Juels Jones

Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch





DISTRICT 31 LITTLE ROCK 1

Jill Kamps

Judge Mackie Pierce





DISTRICT 31 LITTLE ROCK 2

Robert E. Tellez

Judge Herbert Wright





DISTRICT 38

Bryce Allen Montgomery

Dana Stone

Angi Taylor

Ashley Tolleson Moritz





DISTRICT 40

Judge Randy L. Hill

Greg Vardaman





DISTRICT 41 DIVISION 2

Kara Petro

Tylar Tapp





PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

DISTRICT 19-WEST

Sarah Phillips

Bryan Sexton



