Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested a homeless man in connection with the death of a woman in a warming tent Saturday in Fayetteville.

Michael Alexander Thomas, 33, was arrested Sunday morning on preliminary charges of second-degree murder/manslaughter and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. Thomas is set for arraignment on March 11 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Fayetteville police were called to 7 Hills Day Center, 1832 S. School Ave., to assist the Fire Department with an unresponsive female inside a warming tent on the east side of the building just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Efforts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful.

Detectives obtained security camera footage from a camera in the tent. The woman was seen on video engaging in a verbal argument with a man, identified as Thomas.

"The verbal argument quickly intensified and the female attempted to push past Michael to exit the warming tent," according to a preliminary police report. "Michael's arm encircled the female's neck from her back into a rear chokehold and Michael appeared to pull the female to the ground. The female attempted to escape Michael's rear chokehold but Michael held the female on the ground. The female violently kicked her feet but slowly stopped kicking as her body became motionless."

About five minutes later, Thomas stood up and briefly stood over the woman's body before grabbing a nearby brown jacket and removing a smoking pipe from the pocket, according to the report. After smoking from the pipe, Thomas was seen on the video standing over the woman's body, putting his hands together and bowing, according to the report.

About four minutes later, Thomas grabbed a nearby blanket and covered the woman's body, according to the report. Thomas stayed in the tent with the woman's body for about three more hours. He left after another person entered the warming tent and saw the woman under the blanket, unresponsive.

Police located and arrested Thomas just after 9 a.m. Sunday at a campsite just north of marker 60 on Town Branch Trail. The smoking pipe in his pocket tested positive for methamphetamine.

In a subsequent interview, Thomas told police the woman was acting erratically so he placed her in a choke hold to "citizen's arrest her." He also said the woman stopped moving and her eyes were open when he released her. Thomas told police he did not have a phone to call 911, didn't attempt to revive the woman and did not seek help for the woman.

Thomas was then taken to jail.