Arkansas upsets Texas A&M on the road

The Arkansas basketball team won its fourth SEC game Tuesday night.

Half of those wins have been over Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks swept their season series against the Aggies with a 78-71 victory at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. It was Arkansas’ first win at Texas A&M since 2019 and first under fifth-year coach Eric Musselman.

Arkansas also defeated Texas A&M 78-77 on Jan. 16 in Fayetteville when Tramon Mark made a game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Mark, who scored a career-high 35 points against the Aggies last month, starred for the Razorbacks again in College Station. He scored 22 of his game-high 26 points after halftime.

His four-point play with 2:18 remaining put Arkansas ahead 65-58. It answered a 6-0 run that pulled the Aggies within 61-58.

Playing shorthanded without three injured players, the Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) controlled the final 30 minutes. Arkansas fell behind 19-13 but used a 14-2 run to take a 27-21 lead.

The Razorbacks never trailed again.

Arkansas led 35-31 at halftime. Texas A&M briefly tied the game 35-35 early in the second half, then the Aggies (15-11, 6-7) went cold.

Texas A&M missed 15 consecutive shots and went 10 minutes, 33 seconds without a made field goal.

Arkansas was only marginally able to increase its lead during the Aggies’ cold spell, but the Razorbacks eventually created some distance. A basket and free throw by Mark with 6:40 remaining gave Arkansas its largest lead, 59-49.

Makhi Mitchell recorded a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double and blocked 4 shots for the Razorbacks. Mitchell scored 13 points in the first half and eclipsed his previous career high of 21 set last Saturday at Mississippi State.

Khalif Battle added 10 of his 15 points before halftime for Arkansas.

Jace Carter scored 14 points to lead Texas A&M but fouled out with 4:11 remaining when he fouled Mitchell pursuing a loose ball.

Henry Coleman and Tyrece Radford added 12 points, and Wade Taylor scored 11 on 3-of-12 shooting before fouling out for the Aggies. Taylor scored 41 in Fayetteville in the first meeting between the teams.

Arkansas made 23 of 59 shot attempts, including 4 of 15 three-point tries. The Razorbacks were 28 of 34 at the free-throw line, including 17 of 20 in the second half.

Texas A&M made 20 of 60 shots and 6 of 20 three-pointers. The Aggies were 25 of 39 at the line.

The teams combined to shoot 73 free throws for the second time this year.

The Razorbacks were without forwards Trevon Brazile (knee) and Jalen Graham (shoulder), and guard Keyon Menifield (groin).

Arkansas is scheduled to host Missouri on Saturday at 11 a.m.