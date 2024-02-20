Conway police investigating barricaded subject incident

The Conway Police Department is investigating a situation involving a barricaded subject that happened Sunday.

Officers responded near South Davis and Lucille streets in response to a call about a possible barricaded subject, the department stated in a post on Facebook just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

A female victim reported that her estranged husband had threatened her with a gun and was holding her against her will, said Matt Boyd, spokesman for the Conway Police Department.

"Officers were watching the residence where this was reported to have happened when the alleged offender exited the residence and fled on foot," Boyd said Tuesday afternoon.

Police then chased the suspect but were unable to locate him, he said. Officers believed the man returned to the residence.

The SWAT team responded to the area to take the suspect into custody, but once they entered the residence, the team could not find the suspect inside, Boyd said.

Identities were not immediately released due to the ongoing investigation.