Little Rock man arrested in fatal November shooting

A Little Rock man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November 2023, the Police Department announced Tuesday.

Stephen Johnson, 26, of Little Rock was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting that killed 21-year-old Avon Britton, a post on X from the department said.

Britton was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds near 2800 Boyle Park Road after officers received a call about a subject down in the area on Nov. 27, 2023, a news release from the department said.

Johnson has been charged with capital murder, the police said. An online Pulaski County inmate roster showed Johnson just after 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He's being held with no bond.