Police investigate kidnapping, theft

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating the kidnapping and robbery of a 16-year-old boy that occurred Friday, according to a police report.

The incident happened at 14425 Wimbledon Loop.

Officers responded to the address and made contact with the victim, a minor who said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The boy said he was taking out the trash when a black four-door Acura pulled up to him.

Two Black males then pulled guns on him and ordered him to get in the car and hand over his phone, the boy said.

Once he was in the back seat, the suspects drove the car to a park down the street, according to the victim.

At the park, the suspect in the front passenger seat got in the back and again pointed a gun at the boy.

The boy said he was told to transfer all of his money to the suspect on CashApp via the username $4BoyyJay, an account under the name of Jaylon Smith.

He said the transaction wouldn't go through. The suspect in the back seat then added his bank card to the account, transferred about $200, then deleted the card.

The suspects then ordered the boy out of the car and left the park, the boy said.

The boy called his father to inform him of the incident.

During the investigation, the victim told officers one of the men had a wave haircut and the other had braids.

Woman, 50, is held on burglary charge

A woman who had been charged with four separate misdemeanors in the first two weeks of February was charged with felony commercial burglary Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Janette Leeann Kelly, 50, was arrested by police at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences just before 9 a.m.

An officer was dispatched in response to a call about a white woman stealing scrubs that belonged to the hospital and going into lockers in a breakroom, according to the report.

Before the officer arrived, Kelly was asked to leave. When the officer arrived, Kelly stayed in the area, the report says.

In addition to the felony, Kelly was charged with theft of property and criminal trespass.

She was charged with public intoxication on Feb. 8.

She was then charged with theft of property totaling $1,000 or less on Feb. 10.

Four days later, she was charged with criminal trespass. The next day, Feb. 15, she was again charged with criminal trespass.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court on April 9 in relation to her felony arrest.

LR man is arrested on weapons charge

A Little Rock man was arrested early Monday morning as a convicted felon illegally possessing a gun.

Michael D. Britton, 23, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. at 3221 Asher Ave. He was stopped for not having brake lights on his car.

A records search showed that Britton had active warrants for his arrest.

He was also found with a loaded handgun, a report says.