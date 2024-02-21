Interactive maps designed to show users best places to view April solar eclipse

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. On April 8, 2024, the sun will pull another disappearing act across parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada, turning day into night for as much as 4 minutes, 28 seconds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Just over a month and a half out, no one knows what the weather will be like in Arkansas on April 8, the day a total solar eclipse graces the state for the first time in more than 100 years.However, Already a subscriber? Log in!