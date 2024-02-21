Leadership Pine Bluff learns about public safety





The 2024 class of Leadership Pine Bluff conducted its "Law Enforcement/Public Safety" session on Feb. 14.

The group began the day with coffee and doughnuts at Emergency Ambulance Services Inc., where they toured an ambulance and learned more about EASI's local operations.

The next stop was the Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) 911 Call Center, located underground at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For lunch, the Jefferson County sheriff's office provided a lasagna meal for the group. Leadership members also were given a tour of the adult and juvenile detention centers along with a K9 presentation.

After heading over to the Joe Thomas Public Safety Center for the final stops of the day, the group learned more about the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department.

"Thank you to all of our emergency services departments in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," a spokesman said.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The presenting sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort, according to the chamber newsletter.



