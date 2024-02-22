357 turn out on 1st day of primary voting

A total of 357 voted Tuesday on the first day of early voting for the Preferential Primary Election in Jefferson County.

County Clerk Shawndra Taggart reported no issues with voting, stating the numbers increased significantly compared with the Preferential Primary in 2022.

"On the first day there were 221 who voted in 2022 Preferential Election," said Taggart.

Many attributed the high voter turnout to the six mayoral candidates in the running. All six of them are running as Democrats.

Many candidates from all the election races and their supporters campaigned outside the Jefferson County Courthouse as a steady flow of voters trailed in and out during voting hours. The mayoral candidates include incumbent Shirley Washington, Vivian Flowers, Joni Alexander-Robinson, Samuel Glover, Steven Mays Sr. and Charles Washington.

City clerk candidates are incumbent Janice Roberts and Mary Liddell. City treasurer candidates are incumbent Gregory Gustek and Loretta Whitfield.

Council seats up for reelection are Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 2.

Each sitting council member in those positions will have an opponent. Ward 1, Position 1 candidates are incumbent Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Marlette Boales. Ward 2, Position 1 candidates are incumbent Steven Shaner and Yvonne Denton. Ward 3, Position 1 candidates include incumbent Glen Brown Sr., Kenneth Gray Sr. and William Fells. Ward 4, Position 2 candidates are incumbent Bruce Lockett and Mar'Tavius Proctor.

All Jefferson County justices of the peace are up for reelection, but only seven of the 13 have opponents.

Those districts include District 1 incumbent Alfred Carroll Sr. and Garland Trice; District 4 incumbent Patricia Johnson and Win Trafford; District 5 incumbent Lloyd Franklin Jr. and Jimmy Fisher Sr.; District 6 incumbent Margarette Williams and Randy Green; District 9 incumbent Cedric Jackson and Joseph O'Neal; District 10 incumbent Conley Byrd Jr. and Na-Quicha Terrell; and District 13 incumbent Brenda Gaddy and Bruce Carman.

Constable township elections with opponents include Vaugine Township candidates Deshawn Bennett and Leon Warren; Jefferson Township candidates William Beadle and Scott Dunn; and Spring Township candidates Clyde McDaniel and Richard Victorino.

Early voting will continue through March 4. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting hours March 4 are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The primary election is March 5, and the General Election is Nov. 5.

The Pine Bluff Commercial will publish a 2024 Preferential Primary Candidate Election Guide in Sunday's paper.