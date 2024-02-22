



FAYETTEVILLE -- Britton Wilson has turned pro, but the University of Arkansas women's track and field team is still loaded in the 400 meters.

Going into the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships the Razorbacks will host this weekend at the Randal Tyson Track Center, Arkansas has four of the top six collegiate times this season.

Razorbacks senior Amber Anning is No. 1 in the nation with a time of 50.56 seconds with junior Nickisha Pryce at No. 2 (51.04), freshman Kaylyn Brown at No. 5 (51.49) and senior Rosey Effiong is No. 6 (51.58).

"I think it's fantastic," Arkansas women's Coach Chris Johnson said of having four Razorbacks ranked in the top six nationally. "Obviously I'd love to finish that way.

"I think it's a testament to all the hard work these young ladies have put forth thus far. I'm impressed every day by their work ethic and their dedication to the sport and to the 400 meters."

Wilson is the collegiate record-holder with a 49.48 time she ran last year in winning the NCAA title indoors at Albuquerque, N.M., as an Arkansas junior. She won four NCAA titles the previous two years, including one in the 400 hurdles and two as a member of the 1,600 relay, before opting to turn pro last summer.

"What Britton did was so inspiring for all of us," Anning said. "She definitely left a legacy for the 400 that I think has made us that much hungrier to go out there and run."

Effiong is No. 2 on Arkansas' all-time 400 list behind Wilson with a 50.54 time she ran last year. The times for Anning, Pryce and Brown this year rank No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 on the Razorbacks' career list.

"Of course, we miss having Britton on the team, but what we've done so far this season just shows we're all still working hard," Effiong said. "We're all motivated, we all want it -- for ourselves and for each other.

"What's good for the team is good for us. That's how we view it."

The 1,600 relay of Effiong, Anning, Pryce and Sanu Jallow leads the nation this season with a 3:25.59 time. Jallow, a sophomore transfer from Texas A&M, specializes in the 800, where she ranks fourth nationally at 2:01.77.

Another Arkansas 1,600 relay team of Ashanti Denton, Shawnti Jackson, Jallow and Joanne Reid has run 3:28.55 to rank fourth nationally.

"I feel like we're one-of-a-kind right now," Effiong said of how Arkansas' talent and depth in the 400 compares to other college teams. "I don't think anybody else matches up with us."

The SEC meet's women's 400 preliminaries will be at 5:05 p.m. Friday with the final scheduled for 4:47 p.m. Saturday.

"It's all about execution and who wants it the most," Anning said. "Between all of us, I think we have a great shot of doing well and stacking the leaderboard in the event."

Effiong, Pryce and Anning won medals running on relays at the World Championships last summer in Budapest, Hungary.

Effiong won a gold medal on the United State's mixed 1,600 relay comprised of two men and two women. She also ran in the prelims of the women's 1,600 relay on the second leg, but the U.S. team was disqualified for not handing off the baton in the exchange zone on the anchor leg.

Pryce earned a silver medal with the Jamaican 1,600 relay team, while Anning ran on Great Britain's team that took bronze.

"It was very fun having my Arkansas teammates there at the World Championships with me," said Effiong, an eight-time All-American from Dallas and a two-time NCAA relay champion. "All the hard work paid off for us to be able to go to Budapest and compete.

"With all the seasoned pros there, we got to run on the relays, so that was really exciting."

Anning said she's proud to have the top 400 time in the NCAA ranks this season.

"I've never been a national leader in all my collegiate years, so I think for it to be my final year and to be on top to open up the season is pretty cool, pretty amazing," Anning said. "Obviously, we've still got a job to do this weekend and then going into nationals."

Anning, a five-time All-American who ran on the Razorbacks' NCAA winning 1,600 relay indoors, transferred to Arkansas last year from LSU.

"I had a great time at LSU, but I just felt I needed more people to train with for the 400 to push me to that next level," Anning said. "I was kind of stagnant in terms of my times and wanted to improve my strength and endurance. The Arkansas athletes are just so strong.

"Coach Johnson really instills discipline and taking accountability amongst ourselves. There's such a winning culture here, and in order to be part of that, you need to fall in line.

"We're so used to it now and we know, 'This is what we have to do to be successful.' "

Effiong said Anning has fit in well with the Razorbacks.

"Coming to Arkansas was a great move for her, because she was able to really open up and showcase her talent," Effiong said. "She was already good, but she's become even better with different training, the environment we have here."

Pryce, who transferred to Arkansas from Iowa Western Community College, finished third in the 400 at the NCAA meet last year outdoors and ran on the 1,600 relay team that won the national title indoors.

"Nickisha works extremely hard," Anning said. "She pushes herself every day and is aiming her goals higher now. It shows in her running. She's very determined."

Brown came to Arkansas from Charlotte, N.C., as one of the nation's top high school sprinters.

"It's fun having Kaylyn around, new blood," Effiong said. "It's good to know we'll be leaving the program in good hands in the future."

In the present, the 400 runners are focused on helping Arkansas win a 10th consecutive SEC indoors title and back-to-back NCAA championships.

"We all want to continue the winning streak of SEC titles and run back another national title," Anning said. "That drives all of us. Not just to be successful for ourselves, but for the team."





Arkansas seniors Amber Anning and Rosey Effiong (shown) are part of a collection of talented 400-meter sprinters for the Razorback women’s track and field team. Anning is No. 1 in the nation in the 400 with a time of 50.56 seconds. Effiong is No. 6 (51.58). The Razorbacks will host the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville. (Photos by Arkansas Athletics/Shawn Price)







Rosey Effiong (left), shown running with teammate Amber Anning in the preliminary heats of the 1,600-meter relay last summer at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, said Anning has fit in well with the Razorbacks. “Coming to Arkansas was a great move for her because she was able to really open up and showcase her talent,” Effiong said. (Photo courtesy Arkansas Athletics)





