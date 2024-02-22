It’s no joke: Mark owning the Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Tramon Mark was an Aggie-killer.

Again.

Mark, a 6-6 junior transfer from Houston, is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game this season. But in two games against Texas A&M, that average has soared to 30.5.

In leading the Razorbacks to their first regular- season sweep of the Aggies since 2017, Mark has combined to score 61 points and hit 16 of 31 shots, including 4 of 6 three-pointers, and 25 of 32 free throws. He's also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots in 38 minutes.

Playing with a painful right shoulder, Mark gutted out 36 minutes on Tuesday night when he had 26 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal in Arkansas' 78-71 victory at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

When the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 78-71 at Walton Arena on Jan. 16, Mark scored a career-high 35 points and hit the game-winning jump shot with 1.1 seconds left.

"I feel like this is better than our win at home," Mark said after Tuesday night's game. "It's hard to win on the road in this league."

This season, Texas A&M has home victories over three nationally-ranked SEC teams: No. 5 Tennessee, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 24 Florida.

"A&M is a great team," Mark said. "They beat a couple of ranked teams and we were able to come into their house and beat them. I'm proud of my team."

Mark, who shoots left-handed, wore Kinesio tape -- which is elastic and helps relieve pain and reduce swelling in joints and muscles -- on his right shoulder when the game started. Then he fell on the shoulder with 5:50 left in the first half and went to the locker room.

"When it first happened, I didn't know if I was going to be able to come back," Mark said. "But I just went back to the locker room and did some things with [trainer] Matt Townsend.

"I feel like I was able to get back out there and contribute to the team."

That's an understatement.

Mark went back into the game with 2:48 left in the first half, then took over in the second half when he played all 20 minutes and scored 22 points and hit 7 of 12 shots, including both three-point attempts, and 6 of 7 free throws.

"We went to a lot of isolations with him at the top of the key," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I played him at the point guard position entirely the second half where he was the primary ball-handler, and we had other point guards running ghost screens or in the corner to try to space the floor out and let him go to work.

"I thought he was phenomenal with the shot selection."

Mark's biggest shot came with 2:18 left when he hit a three-pointer over Solomon Washington, who also was called for a foul.

When Mark added the free throw to complete the four-point play, he pushed Arkansas' lead to 65-58.

"I feel like in that possession, [Washington] was just sagging off me," Mark said. "I just had to give him a little step back and rise up and shoot over him.

"I got the result I was looking for. I got fouled. I made my free throw. It was just a good possession."

Mark scored seven more points in the final 1:39, including 5 of 6 on free throws, to help the Razorbacks close out the game.

Makhi Mitchell scored a layup with an assist from Mark to give Arkansas the lead for good at 37-35 with 17:02 left. Mark then hit a three-pointer and two jumpers to help the Razorbacks move ahead 51-42.

"I just think I made a couple shots. Then Coach started rolling with me," Mark said of his second-half scoring surge. "We found a [favorable] matchup, and [Hank] Coleman, Washington and all of those guys, Coach just let me go at them, space the floor out."

Musselman was asked about Mark's toughness playing with shoulder pain.

"Quite honestly, we didn't know if he would practice the past couple days -- or play," Musselman said. "He's been getting with our trainer.

"I'm usually one of the first ones in the building now since I work out there. He's been in there a lot of late. He's playing through pain.

"He's doing it for the betterment of the team, but it's been bothering him for quite some time."

During a postgame interview, ESPN's Marty Smith asked Mark about the players staying positive with the Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9) struggling to win in the SEC.

"Everybody had great attitudes," Mark said. "Our huddles were great. Everybody had a competitive spirit, and that's what Coach Muss has been talking to us about."

Mark is from Dickinson, Texas, which is in the Houston metropolitan area and a two-hour drive from College Station.

"My momma, my dad, my sister, my girlfriend, they were all here tonight," Mark said. "So it felt good playing in front of them.

"Seeing them all together in the crowd, and having a good game like I did, and most importantly getting the win in front of them. That was most important."

Mark has the two highest-scoring games against Texas A&M in SEC play this season.

"It's no secret, you know?" Mark said. "I was able to get to my spot on certain guys and do what I needed to do to score a basket.

"Whether that's pass or shoot, I feel like I made the right decision for most of the game."