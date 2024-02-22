Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Arkansas State Police

Shaneka Manning, 33, of 380 Strawberry Meadows Place in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and two counts of being a habitual offender. Manning was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Benton County

John Bowen, 29, of 1664 Kensington Place in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Bowen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Nicole Bowlin, 42, of 3906 S.W. Hansom Loop in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Bowlin was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Tyrease Lyons, 43, of 327 S. Seventh St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Lyons was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Brenton Parker, 24, of 315 W. Magnolia St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Parker was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Corey Ross, 31, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and a parole violation. Ross was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.