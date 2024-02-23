TOOLS & TOYS: Park + Coop Apron and Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser





Park + Coop Apron

What's to love: The company sources denim from local donation centers, using garments that can't be sold due to missing buttons or small stains. They then use the fabric, after cutting out any stains and cleaning it, to create sturdy denim aprons.

What does it do: The aprons are useful for chores in the kitchen and garden, as well as do-it-yourself projects. They have a large oversized pocket and colorful criss-cross clip-on straps that are adjustable. Each apron is unique. They are available in light, medium or dark denim. The female-owned company makes the aprons in Minnesota. They sell for $90. Visit parkandcoop.com for more information.

Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser

What's to love: The diffuser comes with 10 essential oils that can promote relaxation, stress relief and calm.

What does it do: The diffuser has a large capacity water receptacle and uses ultrasonic waves to create a super-fine cool mist of water and essential oils. The diffuser has four timer settings and can stay on up to eight hours. It shuts off automatically when the water level is low. The diffuser has a printed wood grain design and has an ambient light mode with several different combinations of colored light. Essential oils included are lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree oil, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove and spearmint. The diffuser sells for $39.95. For more information visit puredailycare.com.