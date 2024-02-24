Razorback women dominate in 400





FAYETTEVILLE -- The women's 400 meters final today at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be loaded with Razorbacks.

University of Arkansas athletes won four of Friday's preliminary heats at the Randal Tyson Center and will have five of eight in the final.

Winning heats to advance to the final were Arkansas senior Amber Anning (50.86 seconds), junior Nickisha Pryce (50.90), senior Rosey Effiong (51.19) and freshman Kaylyn Brown (51.58).

Also advancing to the final was Razorbacks junior Joanne Reid, who ran 51.80 to take second in her heat.

"Nothing short of phenomenal," Arkansas Coach Chris Johnson said of the performances in the 400. "You're in the SEC and it's ultra competitive and coaches are coaching their butts off. To be able to get five in the final in any event is spectacular.

"I think these kids came out on a mission. They were poised. They were ready to run. They understood the assignment."

Anning, Effiong and Pryce also advanced to the 200 final.

"We know it's a tough double, and we're fortunate to get the three we got in," Johnson said. "It's a time trial for the 400 and 200. You just have to run as hard as you can, as fast as you can, by yourself, with the top eight times qualifying for the final.

"To go out there and do that in this environment, with the amount of talent we have in the SEC, I can't be more happy for these young ladies and what they do for our team."

Arkansas got its first victory when junior Sydney Thorvaldson won the 5,000 in a personal-best time and meet record 15:42.45. She broke the previous meet record of 15:43.64 by Alabama's Mercy Chelangat in 2022.

Thorvaldson was in control of the race from start to finish.

"I think it's exactly what I wanted to do going in," Thorvaldson said. "I really just wanted to see if I could compete on a level for the win and score as much as I could for the team."

Thorvaldson said it wasn't necessarily her race strategy to lead the whole way.

"But I wanted the pace to be honest and be fast," said Thorvaldson, who will run the 3,000 today. "I was kind of hoping someone would alternate taking the lead with me, but I felt good. So I just did what I could do."

The No. 1 Razorbacks, going for their 10th consecutive SEC title indoors, lead through six of 17 finals scored with 37 points. Florida is second with 30 points and Texas A&M third with 27.

It was the second SEC title for Thorvaldson, who won the 10,000 outdoors last year in Baton Rouge, La.

"This one means a lot because I've been working really hard," Thorvaldson said. "It was cool to do it at home. I feel like I had to defend the house."

Johnson said he wasn't surprised by Thorvaldson's victory.

"This young lady works hard and she's ready to go," Johnson said. "Ready to get after it.

"To get a win in the SEC in any event is superb, so we're very proud of her. Happy she got a win for the team and for herself. That was fantastic."

Arkansas scored 11 points in the pole vault with junior Marin Chamberlin clearing 13-10 to tie for second and freshman Hannah Estes, who also cleared 13-10, taking fifth.

Arkansas senior Amanda Fassold, the defending SEC and NCAA champion who has been dealing with a foot injury, finished 10th at 13-6 1/4.

"Injuries are part of the sport," Johnson said. "I think Amanda gave a valiant effort."

Estes is from Fayetteville High School.

"She's a Fayetteville Bulldog, but now she's an Arkansas Razorback," Johnson said. "In one year's time she's able to make an impact in the SEC is phenomenal for her."

Nia Robinson, an Arkansas junior who transferred from South Florida, took second in the long jump at 21-1 1/2.

"What Nia has been able to accomplish in a short amount of time with us has been fantastic," Johnson said. "To come into the SEC and get runner-up in your first year, we can't ask for anything else."

The Razorbacks took fifth in the distance medley relay with the team of Mary Ellen Eudaly, Ashanti Denton, Chachi Gonzales and Mia Cochran running 11:18.01.

Arkansas senior Sara Van Aken, a transfer from Ole Miss, finished fifth in the pentathlon with 3,939 points.

Three Razorbacks advanced to the final of 800 with sophomores Sanu Jallow and Anisley Erzen and freshman Analisse Batiste.

Arkansas senior Destiny Huven and junior Rachel Glenn both advanced in the 60 hurdles. Glenn also will high jump today. She ranked No. 3 nationally in the high jump and won the SEC title in 2021 as a freshman at South Carolina.

Razorbacks junior Tiana LoStracco advanced in the mile.

"We feel good," Johnson said of where the Razorbacks stand going into today's finals. "We always want more [points], but we got what we got.

"I think the kids performed exceedingly well. Now we've just got to look to tomorrow and see how well we can execute and get the job done."





Arkansas senior sprinter Amber Anning advanced to today’s final with 50.86 seconds in her women’s 400 meters heat at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday. (Arkansas Athletics/Walt Beazley)





