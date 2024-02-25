AMFA’s newest attraction

Members of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts were invited to preview the new exhibit Action/Abstraction Defined on Feb. 15.

The 52 pieces in the exhibit are from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M., and are on display in the Harriet and Warren Stephens Family Gallery.

Guests gathered in the Cultural Living room to enjoy drinks and several Native American dishes including Three Sisters Bowl, Wild Rice with Cranberry and Pecan and Cherokee Pudding.

An opening ceremony, presented by the American Indian Center of Arkansas, included flute music by Tommy Wildcat, who was named a Cherokee Nation National Treasure, and Steven Morales who performed "Lakota Four Directions" drum song.

About 500 guests were in attendance. The exhibit will be on display until May 26.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins