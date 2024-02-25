Emergency officials respond to chemical spill at Goodyear Tire in Benton

The Benton Fire Department and Saline County Office of Emergency Management responded to a chemical spill Sunday off Interstate 30 in Benton, the Saline County officials announced.

At 8:30am, they were dispatched to the Goodyear Tire adjacent to the Pilot gas station located at 7791 Alcoa Rd in Benton.

When officials from the Benton Fire Department and Saline County OEM arrived at the location, they discovered sodium hydroxide in containers being carried by a cargo truck.

The Little Rock Fire Department Hazmat was also dispatched and the chemicals were contained.

According to the Center for Disease Control, sodium hydroxide does not produce systemic toxicity, but is very corrosive and can cause severe burns in all tissues that it comes in contact with.

No injuries were reported from the spill.

As of 1:20 p.m., Saline County OEM and Benton Fire Department officials were on the scene waiting for a remediation team to arrive and conduct a cleanup of the scene.