Pope Francis, 87, canceled a meeting with Rome deacons as a precaution after coming down with mild flu, the Vatican press office said in a short statement, without adding further details.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, said a small brass-tone watch melted during the Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, that sold for $31,113 "marks the exact moment in time when history changed forever."

Jesus Jara, the superintendent overseeing about 380 public schools in the Las Vegas area, stepped down as board members in Clark County, Nev., voted 5-2 to accept his resignation and a $250,000 buyout, equivalent to half of his annual salary.

Kevin Cramer, first-term Republican U.S. senator of North Dakota and ally of former President Donald Trump, announced in a video that he is seeking reelection.

Mark Gonka, associate director of marine mammal care and conservation at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, said in a statement an 11-year-old blind gray seal that recently gave birth "is able to locate her pup by his distinct smell and call."

Brian Mock, a 44-year-old landscaping company owner and former debt collector of Minnesota, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison on 11 counts, including felony assault charges, for attacking police officers and stealing two riot shields during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Elias Segoviano, 63, who was imprisoned for impersonating a medical professional and performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures, faces new charges after authorities in Orange County, Calif., say he attempted to rent out a Brea, Calif., suite using a fake name and disclosed plans to perform Botox injections.

Nicole Argentieri, acting assistant U.S. attorney general, said a 52-year-old San Diego man was charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat on an indictment that claims the man left threatening voicemails for a Maricopa County, Ariz., election worker in which he accused "the official of cheating the election and told the official to 'run' and 'hide.'"

Mike Davey, former mayor of Key Biscayne, Fla., launched a bid for the Democratic nomination in the election to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a former news anchor.