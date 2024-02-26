LR man arrested on 8 felony charges

A Little Rock man was arrested early Sunday morning on eight felony charges, including terroristic threatening and false imprisonment, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

Sharrod Pitts, 27, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. at 1700 Pilot Court.

The report states that an officer responded to the address after receiving a call on an aggravated assault with a gun.

The officer made contact with Olivia Turner, who said that while at her apartment at 1010 N. First St., her child's father, Pitts, sneaked into her home through a side door with a firearm.

Turner said Pitts pointed the gun at her multiple times and threatened to kill her.

Pitts then accidentally discharged the firearm into a wall with four children in a nearby bedroom.

Turner told Pitts multiple times she wanted to leave the house, to which he responded that if she left, he would kill her.

Officers searched the apartment and found the bullet hole, the gun used and a spent shell casing.

Pitts' first court date is scheduled for April 11.