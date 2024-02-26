New coach, same result for women

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new head coach led the University of Arkansas women's team at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships this year, but the result was the same.

The No. 1 Razorbacks won their 10th consecutive SEC Indoor title on Saturday at the Randal Tyson Center with 131 points. Florida scored 80 points for a distant second-place finish.

It was the first SEC title for Chris Johnson, who became Arkansas' coach last summer when Lance Harter retired after 33 years on the job.

Johnson was part of the Razorbacks' previous nine titles in their SEC Indoor streak during his 12 years as an assistant coach.

"Obviously to be in your first year as the head coach and win your first title, you can't write a better story than that," Johnson said after having a cooler of water dumped on him by the Razorbacks in celebration. "Coach Harter did a great job laying the foundation for this program, and for me to be able to come in and take over and add my own spin to it, it's really special."

The Razorbacks scored in 13 of 17 events, led by Amber Anning, Nickisha Pryce, Kaylyn Brown and Rosey Effiong taking the top four spots in the 400 and Effiong taking second in the 200 with Pryce fourth and Anning fifth.

"Coach Johnson did a really good job of getting everybody ready," Anning said. "All the coaches did.

"I'm so proud of how we were able to deliver for him to win his first championship being the head coach. It just shows all the hard work and dedication that's gone into making sure this program is ready to keep winning."

Lonnie Greene, coach of Kentucky's men's and women's track and field programs, was Johnson's predecessor as an Arkansas assistant. He left Arkansas to become the head coach at Purdue before moving on to Kentucky

After Johnson and the Razorbacks received their SEC championship trophy, Greene congratulated Johnson and hugged him.

"I told people at the beginning that Chris was the man for the job, that he was probably the most dynamic young coach in the business," Greene said of Johnson being promoted to replace Harter. "If Arkansas had done anything different than make Chris the new head coach to replace Lance, it would have been done wrong.

"The young man can recruit and he loves the kids and wants the best for them. He helps kids graduate, and most of all for what we do, he can coach.

"That was quite evident this weekend. This is the SEC -- the toughest league in the country -- and for Arkansas to win like it did, that's so impressive and says so much about the job Chris is doing. And the best is yet to come for him at Arkansas."

Chris Bucknam, who has been Arkansas' men's coach since 2008, said he was happy for Johnson getting his first SEC title as a head coach.

"Chris is a veteran, he's been here a few years and done such a fabulous job as an assistant coach, and now he gets to reap the benefits of being in the head chair and getting the water dumped on him," said Bucknam, who also got a cooler bath from his athletes after the Arkansas men won their fifth consecutive SEC Indoor title. "I'm just really happy for the women and for Coach Johnson. I know how hard those guys work.

"However many hours we put in, they're right there beside us."

Johnson said there is a different vibe being the head coach.

"You feel the responsibility of being able to make sure everybody gets what they need," Johnson said. "That goes from the coaches and staff to the athletes to ensure that we're progressing as a team and to hold everything together.

"But I've got help, I've got a staff. I've got Coach Harter still around to be able to help make life easier for me and learn the nuances of being a head coach.

"I'm loving the leadership role. Obviously it's a task. But I think I'm good for it."

Johnson said it's a good feeling to continue Arkansas' SEC Indoor title streak.

"To do 10 straight in anything, I mean, it's a hard thing to do," Johnson said. "Especially in a competitive league in the SEC.

"So we're thankful, we're grateful, and we just hope to be able to do it again and again and again."